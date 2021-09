WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are asking for the public’s help locating a teen missing since Tuesday.

Betty Johanna Hickey was last seen at her home around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. She may be traveling to or is in Raleigh, but that has not been confirmed.

Hickey is 17, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-3 and 119 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Police Department or call 911.