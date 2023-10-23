WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said they and Washington Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Van Norden Street. They found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was transported to ECU Beaufort Health in Washington for treatment.

Tyrell Blount (Washington Police Department photo)

Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and the shooting stemmed from an argument. The suspect was identified as Tyrell Blount. Warrants are out for his arrest.

Blount is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket and a black hat with a white “A” on it. He was last known to be operating a silver 2013 Toyota Avalon with NC registration KDV-4288.

Update 10/24/23: Tyrell Blount turned himself in on October 24, without incident. Blount was charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, discharging a firearm in the city limit, and possession of a firearm by felon. He is currently being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

The victim was released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information about this case or knows Blount’s whereabouts should contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444, Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or submit your confidential tip at www.p3tips.com/195.