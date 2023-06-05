WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are investigating multiple robberies that happened there over the weekend. In each case, the same suspect is said to be involved.

The Washington Police Department responded to a robbery call on June 4 at 5:38 a.m. to the Speedway at 600 W. 15th Street. Officials said a Black male entered the store wearing a black hoodie, white mask and khaki pants. He produced a note that demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk if they did not respond.

(Washington Police Department photos)

On Monday, the Speedway at 1308 Carolina Ave. was also robbed. Officials said at 2:46 a.m., a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black facemask entered the store and produced a similar note. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.