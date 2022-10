WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old is recovering after Washington police said he was shot in the leg on Thursday.

Police responded to the 700 block of North Market Street just after 11:30 a.m. for a call of a shooting. They found the teen, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital by Washington Fire/Rescue.

Washington police are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Washington Police at (252) 946-1444.