WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 30 children went home with some new goods thanks to a program through the Washington Police Department.

The City of Washington’s 16th annual Shop With A Cop event was held. Police department officials shopped for children at Walmart. On Friday, they received their gifts just in time for Christmas.

“It’s a part of our whole community policing atmosphere here that we’ve established over the last 10 years,” said Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacey Drakeford. “It’s the understanding that we are truly public servants and that’s all we try to do is be public servants to those we serve.”

There were also fun crafts for the children to participate in, and Santa was there to meet with them.