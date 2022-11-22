WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For those who don’t enjoy cooking but still want a Thanksgiving meal, there is at least one alternative in Washington.

Restaurants like the Mulberry House in Washington are good alternatives. Reem Darar, the owner and manager said they want to create a family-type of atmosphere for the holidays.

“We’re offering four different seatings on Thanksgiving. It’ll only be dinner so starting at 1 pm, we have a 3 pm seating, a 5 pm seating and a 7 pm seating, and it’ll be a pre-fixed menu served family style,” Darar said.

Darar also added the restaurant is open 365 days a year. While some chain restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, many will be closed due to the holiday. Check the restaurant’s website or call ahead to make sure they are open.