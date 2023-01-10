WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is soliciting bids for a potential splash pad located at Seventh Street Park, behind the Bobby Andrews Recreation Center.

The master plan for the city’s recreation department calls for the city to construct “gathering spaces and play areas” to support the downtown and waterfront areas. One possibility listed in the master plan is an “interactive fountain area for children.” According to supporting documents in Washington’s January City Council agenda, the Parks and Recreation Department has included a splash pad in its Capital Improvement Plan for years, but has not received the necessary funding.

“The rec advisory committee has looked at several sites throughout the community,” City Manager Jonathan Russell said. “Bug House Park, Havens Gardens, the aquatic center. They’ve kind of settled on this location being centrally located.

“You have access to showers, bathrooms at Bobby Andrews, so you wouldn’t have to build or construct any more infrastructure. And there’s a good area there that really can’t be utilized for any other type of structure or buildings since it’s within the floodplain.”

“Local citizens have continued to request a splash pad/park when speaking with city staff and City Council,” a memo from Parks and Recreation Manager Kristi Roberson to City Council reads.

The initial estimate for the project is $383,000. Russell said that’s what the estimated cost would be with “all the bells and whistles included,” and the scope of the project would likely be narrowed in order to lower the cost.

Russell said the project could be funded through either the city’s fund balance or its remaining American Rescue Plan funds.