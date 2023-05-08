WASHINGTON, NC – Emergency and crisis situations come in many different forms and often unexpectedly. Knowing what to do before, during and after a natural disaster or emergency is a critical part of being prepared.

On Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Disaster Preparedness Expo will have experts on hand with information on what can be done to prepare and the resources available after a natural disaster. This Expo provides an opportunity for individuals to learn from experts about preparedness measures they can take to protect themselves and their families during an emergency. The Expo will be held at the Life Center of the Temple of Jesus Christ Church located at 810 Hackney Avenue in Washington.

“Communities, families, and individuals should know what to do in the event of a fire or weather event and where to seek shelter during a powerful storm.” says Lisa Williams, Disaster Recovery Specialist with the Mid-East Commission. “Being prepared can reduce fear, anxiety, and losses that accompany disasters.”

The Disaster Preparedness Expo is a collaboration of Beaufort County organizations and includes: Beaufort County Emergency Services, Beaufort County United Way, Essential Supplies for You, Mid-East Commission, and Expo site host Temple of Jesus Christ Church Life Center. Sponsors of the Expo include Lowes, Nutrien, The Rich Company, and Superior Fence and Rail.

“We’ve had a relatively quiet hurricane season these past 4 years.” says Sue Tidd, Executive Director of the Beaufort County United Way, “and there are folks who have moved to our region from other parts of the county who have never experienced a hurricane or tornado. This Expo will provide vital information that could be lifesaving.”

Emergency vehicles will be on site and the Salvation Army canteen truck. The American Red Cross Blood Services will also be on location hosting a blood drive. The American Red Cross says that summer is one of the most challenging seasons for blood donations. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a lifesaving blood transfusion. All blood types are needed.

For more information about the Disaster Preparedness Expo, and to see participating organizations, visit unitedwaybc.net/disaster-expo or email Lisa Williams lwilliams@mideastcom.org or Sue Tidd stidd@unitedwaybc.net.