WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Washington Wingers Disc Golf Club will hold a workday on Saturday, November 12 to help clean up and improve the disc golf course at Beaufort County Community College.

The club is inviting the public to participate as Beaufort’s disc golf course is open to, and often enjoyed by, the public.

The workday will start at 9 a.m. and participants can play doubles after the workday. Participants should meet at the start of the course in the Continuing Education Building (8) parking lot. Trash bags and equipment will be provided. This is a great opportunity for local disc golf enthusiasts to meet each other and care for their public resources.

The workday is a precursor to kick off more organized play on the course.

The 18-hole course spans Beaufort’s campus through woodlands, across ponds and creeks, and open lawns. The course opened in 2019 to public use.

This event is not organized by Beaufort County Community College. Please contact the Washington Wingers Disc Golf Club through Facebook with questions.