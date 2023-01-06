WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is implementing a new sidewalk improvement program to make the area more safe and walkable.

The project includes fixing old sidewalks and adding nearly a mile of new sidewalks.

“Safety was a priority for Council,” City Manager Jonathan Russell said. “It’s something we’ve worked on the last couple of years trying to get ADA compliant, reduce trip hazards. And they’re connecting residential areas to commercial areas. That is the main focus to allow people to walk to different areas in the community.”

The city said the money for the project comes from the city’s general funds. Construction will start in the next few weeks and will be completed shortly after.