WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington wrapped up a busy, jam-packed weekend with the 22nd annual Smoke on the Water festival.

Hosted by the Washington Noon Rotary Club, BBQ cooks from across the state went head to head in a BBQ and chili contest. There were also a car show, vendors and a 5K race, sponsored by the Washington Montessori School, which used the event to raise money for the school’s field trip.

Students Chandler Bradley, Hayden Cox and Ally Hurtle shared how they were having fun.

“We’re so excited to be hosting this. This is my first event, this is my first time having this, so I am so excited,” Bradley said.

“It shows how younger people are able to help host events and it just, it’s pretty cool,” Hurtle said.

All proceeds from the event will go to local nonprofits. Click here for more information.