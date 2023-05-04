WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington officially kicks off the opening of its social district on Thursday.

The social district starts at 5 p.m. Participating businesses in the downtown area will have stickers that will allow people to carry alcoholic beverages in designated boundaries and inside participating businesses.

Washington’s city council approved the social district in a 3-2 vote back in December. The ordinance sets the social district’s hours of operation as 5 – 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

More information can be found on the Washington Harbor District Alliance website.