WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne Hardee Law kicked off their backpack giveaway for the upcoming school year on Friday morning at Beaufort County Community College.

Cars and trucks wrapped around the campus waiting for kids to get all types of materials such as pencils, crayons, notebooks and more.

Hardee said this year he wanted to do something different and serve citizens in surrounding counties such as Beaufort after they reached out to see if he could do a giveaway. He also said with the cost of school supplies, he wants to alleviate the financial burden from the parents getting school supplies for their kids.

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

“There are multiple cars with four or five children in them and almost all the parents say they are very appreciative. I’ve seen the list of school supplies that parents are supposed to get for their children and it’s a long list. It’s two pages. So in today’s time, there’s a big need,” said Hardee.

He also said he’s glad he’s able to serve citizens not only in Pitt County but other counties in Eastern North Carolina as well.