WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264.

Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of years.

9OYS reached out to UMO to find out the status of the satellite campus. UMO Public Relations Director Rhonda Jessup responded with this statement:

“The educational landscape for adult and graduate students has changed. The creation of new software, cloud computing, and ready access to technology for almost every American has made online education a student preference. With a forward-thinking approach, the University of Mount Olive designed online programs to be accessible and supportive of our adult students who have competing commitments. Because of the success of our online programs, in the fall of 2019, we closed all of our satellite locations. Now, students have the convenience and flexibility to complete their studies at home, in a local Starbucks, during lunch breaks at work, or from anywhere at any time. While many Universities offer online programs, UMO has a proven track-record of educating working adults which has led to our continued success.”

Mount Olive’s main campus is located about 80 miles from Washington.