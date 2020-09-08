Washington’s Estuarium re-opens under phase 2.5

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington’s Estuarium is welcoming back visitors after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

Masks are required for visitors ages twelve and up.

Only 20 people are allowed in the museum at a time.

That’s following governor Roy Cooper’s latest restrictions under reopening phase 2.5.

People who are allowed inside get to see baby alligators, toads, snakes and blue crabs.

Employees say there’s also plenty of history they’re happy to share with visitors.

Russ Chesson is the lead educational programmer at the Estuarium.

He explains, “This is a great place if you don’t know where you’re visiting or where you’re coming from. It’s a good spot to kind of put you at base and where you are in the area. Us being able to open back up has been a way to spread the word to the community to provide a service to folks who might not otherwise get to see.”

The Estuarium’s exhibit hall is open Tuesday-Saturday 11AM-2PM.

They are also offering a personal tour into the Estuary through reservations. For more information you can visit the Estuarium’s Facebook page here.