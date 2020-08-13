Washington’s historic Turnage Theatre continues with roof construction

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Turnage Theatre dates back to the early 1900s.

It’s an important Beaufort County landmark, that’s why the USDA is helping to fix the theatre’s failing roof.

“Preserving the landmark helps preserve your community,” says Erin Staebell, the theatre’s Outreach Coordinator.

USDA workers and congressman Greg Murphy visited the Turnage Theatre Thursday, checking in on repairs to its leaky roof.

“For a long time especially in eastern North Carolina a lot of rule towns were dying and so every effort should be to bring them back to life and celebrate the fantastic things that brought them to life to begin with,” says Rep. Murphy.

Special equipment is helping to preserve this landmark.

“There’s just a handful of these cranes from across the country,” explains Staebell.

USDA rural development agency representatives say they’re dedicated to supporting projects in smaller communities.

“This is a piece of history. This is a piece of the fabric of this community which is so very important,” says Robert Hosford, State Dir. USDA.

The Turnage Theatre’s repaired roof will create more programming space and more opportunities.

Arts of the Pamlico still has active programs during the pandemic.

