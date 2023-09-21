WASHINGTON, N.C. –– The River Road Solid Waste Collection Site at 1057 Magnolia School Road in Washington will temporarily close for repairs on Monday, October 2. The site will remain closed for approximately six weeks.

Residents may visit the following sites for waste disposal while the repairs are happening:

• Cherry Run – 2860 Cherry Run Road, Washington, NC 27889

• Five Points – 847 Ambrose Road, Pinetown, NC 27865

• Landfill Gate – 1342 Hawkins Beach Road, Washington, NC 27889 (Not a mounded site)

• Yeatesville – 16954 U.S. 264 Hwy East, Pinetown, NC 27865 (Electronic waste collection available)

These sites will temporarily expand their operating hours to accommodate increased usage. The sites will be open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All sites will close at 6 p.m. beginning Nov. 1, 2023. Following the reopening of the River Road site, the Cherry Run, Five Points, Landfill Gate, and Yeatesville sites will return to their normal operating schedules.

Please contact the Beaufort County Public Works Department – Solid Waste Division at 252-975-0720 (select Option 2) or solidwaste@beaufortcountync.gov if you have any questions.