Washington’s waterfront docs remain open amid COVID19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many beaches and parks are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but one landmark in the east is open.

The docks in Washington are remaining open, providing services to boaters.

“It’s nice to actually have somewhere that we can come to fish with everything being closed down and everybody’s panicking,” says Donnie Mayo, a local in Washington.

He’s is relieved that Washington’s waterfront is still open.

Paul Brafford is a Greenville resident who docks his boat in Washington.

He says, “I’m in complete isolation on my boat so I come work on my boat don’t engage with other people other than friends that come by and talk over the fence here but we’re respecting the distance it’s necessary for safety.”

Public bathrooms are closed, but the private bathrooms and showers for boaters are still open.

Rick Brass is Washington waterfront’s dockmaster, he says with the city’s visitor center closed, the dock attendants are helping out.

“Washington’s a friendly place and we still have visitors coming here///we end up speaking to a lot of people along the waterfront to let them know where the restaurants are and to answer questions about the town and things like that,” says Brass.

Social distancing can be difficult, but many people are finding ways to stay safe while enjoying the weather.

The sunshine and I mean this is a good spiritual thing it really fills you up with OK we’re all right let’s go on with this and that’s why we brought our grandbaby to because he loves those he loves to get out and enjoy,” says Elaine Edwards, another Washington resident.

There may be boaters traveling who are concerned about marina closures. dock attendants at washington’s waterfront say they are maintaining information on sites up and down the intercoastal waterways.

They’re here to help anyone with questions, you can contact them at (252) 940-1231.