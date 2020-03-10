Live Now
Sewage leak in Martin County

Local

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday Martin County had a discharge of 2500 gallons of untreated sewage from a manhole located behind the 304 Andrews St. area next to the Skewarkee Gut Canal.

The spill was caused by a build-up of Cooking Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG).

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Water Resources in the Washington Regional Office was notified of the spill and is reviewing the matter.

For more information contact the Town of Williamston Public Works Department at 252-792-1024.

The Town of Williamston encourages its citizens to dispose of Cooking Fats, Oils and Grease in their household trash and to not dispose of them into the sewer system.

