Camp Lejeune officials report wastewater spill in Midway Park and nearby Mott Creek

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) At approximately 8:45 a.m. on October 15 officials from the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Public Works Division were notified of untreated wastewater flowing from a manhole located in the Midway Park housing area.

During routine sewer line cleaning, Base personnel cleared a previously unknown blockage which released a large volume of wastewater and caused a nearby manhole to overflow.

An estimated 7,200 gallons were released, and an unknown volume reached Mott Creek in the White Oak River Basin.

Normal lift station operations returned flow to normal levels and the overflow ceased. Lime was applied to affected areas around the manhole and accessible parts of the affected creek area.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the event on October 15 and is reviewing the matter.