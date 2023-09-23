HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Heavy rains from tropical system Ophelia led to another wastewater spill in Havelock, officials said in a media release on Saturday.

The City of Havelock had a discharge of an estimated 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Joes Branch. The spill originated from manhole P43, located at the intersection of Webb Boulevard and East Main Street and manhole G166, located at 201 Pineview Street, officials said.

City officials said almost four inches of rain fell in the area from Ophelia.

North Carolina General Statute Section 143-215.1.C requires

municipalities that operate wastewater collection systems to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

It’s the second reported spill in Havelock in September. Earlier this month, 123,000 gallons of wastewater were reported, also spilling into Joes Branch. It was believed to be the biggest spill ever recorded and also went into Joes Branch, also from manhole G166.