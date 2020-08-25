Wastewater spill reported along Brewster Blvd., spill near Wilson Blvd. bridge

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday around 4 p.m., personnel from the Public Works Division were notified of a force main sewer line break along Brewster Boulevard between Holcomb Boulevard and Stone Street.

In order to repair the broken sewer line, the wastewater lift station near the Wilson Boulevard bridge had to be temporarily shut down.

Tanker trucks were mobilized to prevent the lift station from overflowing during the repairs, but peak wastewater flows from households resulted in an overflow.

Personnel from the Public Works Division Wastewater Team were able to prevent 140,000 gallons of wastewater from reaching the New River.

However, an estimated 182,110 gallons reached the New River.

The force main sewer line along Brewster Blvd. was repaired around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, after which the lift station resumed operation and the overflow ceased.

Lime was applied to affected areas around the lift station.

Surface water samples at the spill site have been taken by the base in coordination with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality; results are pending.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the event on Monday and is reviewing the matter.