WATCH: How DIRECTV viewers can keep WNCT

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Early Thursday morning, DIRECTV blacked out WNCT to local subscribers.

Our programming was cut off despite an offer by Nexstar, our parent company, to an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2nd.

This means DIRECTV customers will no longer receive popular WNCT programming.

This includes The Price Is Right, Young and the Restless, Big Brother, and 60 Minutes.

All of WNCT’s programming is still available free with an over the air antenna, and all WNCT newscasts are live streamed on WNCT.com.

That’s where you can find more information on the blackout.

To have your WNCT service restored, call DIRECTV at 800-288-2020, and tell them to bring back WNCT 9 On Your Side.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Read full details about Nexstar Broadcasting’s negotiations with DIRECTV by clicking HERE.