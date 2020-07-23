Watch movie at City of Jacksonville’s Rotary Field

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Movie theatres are closed under the phase two order, but the City of Jacksonville is bringing the big screen to one of its parks.

Toy Story 4 will play Friday night at the city’s first Movies at the Park event, at the Jacksonville Commons Rotary Fields.

Eight pods will be set up, each holding up to six family members.

The pods will be 15-feet apart to allow for social distancing.

“So we want to make people feel extra comfortable, have extra space. We want to provide that opportunity that you can be comfortable and still get outside and enjoy some activities,” said Nick Brauninger, with Jacksonville Recreation and Parks.

People at the movie must wear face masks whenever they are outside their pods, like for trips to the bathroom.

The free movie will start at 8 p.m.

