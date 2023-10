GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Society of Physics Students at East Carolina University are excitedly celebrating Halloween with a party of their own.

The first Pumpkin Launch will be on Frida at the North Recreational Complex. ECU students will be launching a pumpkin from a trebuchet of their own making for the public.

Pumpkin carving, pumpkin pie or “3.14” eating contest, costume contest, bake sale and more will be a part of the festivities.

The fun runs from 5-8:30 p.m.