Water consumers in Windsor experiencing low pressure, outages due to system repairs

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Water consumers in Windsor are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to system repairs.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.