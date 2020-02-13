Water main break in Hampstead impacts 100 residences

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) A water main break in Hampstead is impacting 100 residences.

Pender County Utilities’ customers on Dogwood Lane in Hampstead and all side roads and neighborhoods off Dogwood Lane are impacted by a water main break.

Anthony Colon, Pender County Utilities (PCU) assistant director says, “NCDOT inadvertently damaged the waterline during construction.”

Colon said NCDOT crews expect to begin water line repairs, Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.

“A water shutdown is expected at the time, and the water boil restrictions will stay in effect until further notice,” said Colon.

Water service will be returned upon completion of the work.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

“Approximately 100 homes are affected,” said James Proctor, PCU superintendent.

“Therefore, consumers in the area noted above are advised to boil all water used for human consumption – including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation,” said Proctor. “Or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted.”

The advisory will be in effect for an additional 24 hours following the repair work completed.

Vigorous boiling for 1-minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

Pender County Emergency Management sent a CodeRed alert sent to impacted homes.