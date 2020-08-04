Water Operations Team repairing water main break in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Water customers of the City of Kinston are experiencing periods of low pressure and a water outage in a portion of the distribution system due to Isaias.

The locations affected are customers along the 1500 & 1600 block of Cedar Lane, 1500 & 1600 blocks of East Caswell Street, 100 blocks of North and South Secrest Street and the 100 blocks of North and South Myrtle Street.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Officials advise that when water is restored, consumers in the areas affected should boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water. They also encourage consumers to converse water whenever possible.

Secrest Street – Kinston Public Services

