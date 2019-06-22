Water outage & fluctuating pressure scheduled for part of Jacksonville due to road construction

City of Jacksonville water customers in the Lauradale area will not have water services overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a result of the NC Department of Transportation project at Gum Branch and Western Boulevard, according to the city.

Fluctuating water pressure could occur overnight Sunday, June 23, 2019, and possibly Monday, in the areas around the intersection.

The overnight work is to relocate a massive water line in order to widen the intersection. The work is being supervised and funded by the NC Department of Transportation.

Only a few homes will be affected a total loss of water service.

The work is to be performed starting at 10PM Sunday night, and full water services will be restored by 6AM Monday. The cycle will repeat Monday night if the work is not completed Sunday night.

Full water service will be restored as soon as possible after each overnight construction session.

For more information, call City of Jacksonville Public Services at 910 938-5233. After normal business hours, calls can be made direct to the City’s water plant at 910 938-5234.