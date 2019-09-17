Pamlico County cancels part of low water pressure advisory

BAYSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Water Department said on Friday it has canceled part of the low water pressure advisory it put into effect on Tuesday.



On Friday, Pamlico County officials said tap water has been restored to near capacity, and state testing of water samples collected from multiple places in the Pamlico County Water System revealed no coliform bacteria in the water, making it safe to drink and use.



According to County officials, a portion of the low water pressure advisory has been canceled for Lee Landing Road, and part of Neuse Road between the intersection of Prescott Road to the intersection of Lee Landing Road



As of Friday, the low water pressure advisory issued on Tuesday has NOT been canceled for Scott Town Road, or the portion of Neuse Road between Goose Creek Road and Scott Town Road.



Any water customers in the affected areas are urged to continue to manage their water consumption and report any water leaks to the Pamlico County Water System, by calling 252-745-5453.



PREVIOUS:



The water consumers of Pamlico County Water System will experience periods of low pressure and outage in the distribution system on Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. due to the installation of new water lines in conjunction with Neuse Road realignment projects.

The following areas are covered under the advisory:

Scott Town Road

Neuse Road from the intersection of Goose Creek Road to the intersection of Lee Landing Road

Lee Landing Road

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

It is encouraged to store water during this event.

The Pamlico County Water Department advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Officials strongly urge the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.