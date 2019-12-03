Water quality group taking part in Giving Tuesday, working to raise money to expand efforts

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An environmental non-profit in the East is hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday.

If you donate to the organization Sound Rivers today your donation will be matched up to a thousand dollars.

Organizers are hoping to use the money to expand their swim guide program. The program tests and reports water quality during the summertime for recreational purposes.

“We had a bunch of different sites in the region this past summer up near Raleigh, down in Washington and in Greenville and in the New Bern area but we are hoping to expand to a number of sites this year,” said Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper, Sound Rivers.

You can make a donation on Sound Rivers website.