KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There has been a water main break reported in Duplin County on Main and Duplin Streets.

The Town’s Public Works crew is currently working to shut the water off and make repairs as soon as possible.

Officials said use caution when traveling through that part of town. The water to the Duplin County Detention Center has been cut off.

Courtesy of Kenansville Police Department

