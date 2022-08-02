DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County deputy has died after being shot in a standoff on Monday, according to officials.

Gov. Cooper said in a Council of State meeting that Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman had passed away.

Joel Gillie, Wayne County’s public affairs director said, “It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty [Monday].”

Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce thanked each officer and first responder for their support and asks “for prayers for the families involved during this difficult time.”

(Ashlin Elliott, ECU Health Medical Center video)

On Monday, Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Fishman, Cpl. Andrew Cox and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were shot. Cox, 37, and Torres, 27, were listed in stable condition Monday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

On Tuesday at around 2 p.m., Torres was released from the hospital.

Cooper has also ordered all flags in the state that fly on government buildings to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Fishman.

CBS 17 previously reported that just before 8 p.m. and after more than 8 hours of a standoff, deputies said the incident was “over” after SWAT team members enter the home and located the suspect.