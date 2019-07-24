Wayne Co. Schools to hold job fair to hire bus drivers, cafeteria, teaching staff

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT)



Wayne County Public Schools (WCPS) says it will host a 2-day job fair in August to recruit new bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and instructional assistants for the upcoming school year.



WCPS says its Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day, in the auditorium of the Wayne County Public Library, located at 1001 E Ash Street in Goldsboro.



The starting pay for bus drivers is $14.19 per hour and $12.09 per hour for cafeteria staff. Instructional assistants will start at $21,020 annually. New this year: WCPS instructional assistants are no longer required to obtain a CDL as a requirement for hire.

Dr. Yvette Smith Mason, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Professional Development, said, “We encourage qualified applicants with an interest or desire to work in our schools to attend one of these two job fair events. We will have HR and departmental representatives on hand to answer questions about qualifications, salaries, and benefits. We will also walk prospective employees through the application process.”