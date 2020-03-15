Wayne Community College cancels in-person instruction

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne Community College announced today it is suspending in-class instruction amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

In-person classes are suspended from March 16th until March 22nd.

Officials say students should look out for more information on what form their classes will take once they resume on March 23rd.

University officials issued a statement saying in part:

“All decisions that are being made have the purpose of keeping our students, colleagues, and community as healthy and safe as possible while preserving our goal of providing a quality education.”

More information on instructional changes and campus closings can be found here.