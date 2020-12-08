Wayne Community College planning for spring semester

Courtesy of Wayne Community College: Students in a Wayne Community College Transitional Programs for College and Career class can be seen on a computer screen as Instructor Brandie Pavon teaches.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Wayne Community College will maintain its reduced student presence on campus for the spring semester.

The college will run as many Spring 2021 classes as possible in their regular time slots, referred to as synchronous, in online platforms for the first month of the semester.

“This is the same posture we are in currently,” said Dr. Patty Pfeiffer, WCC vice president of academic and student services.

Both curriculum (college credit) and Workforce Continuing Education courses will be impacted by the decision.



Most applied technology, public safety, and allied health courses will have some portions of their courses and lab time face-to-face due to the nature of their content.

Registration for Spring 2021 is underway now through Dec. 15. The next open registration opportunities will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.

Classes start on January 6.



Students who have already registered for spring courses should check the college’s website for changes to individual courses. They can also contact their academic advisors or achievement coaches with questions about their schedules. In addition, the college will reach out to new students registered for the spring semester to explain the schedule changes.



WCC will operate on its regular schedule with offices open and personnel available to assist current and potential students.



The college will continue to require in-vehicle COVID-19 screenings and face coverings for all who work, study, or conduct business in its facilities.



“Wayne Community College has taken a careful and cautious path throughout this pandemic and we are continuing to do that with this plan,” said WCC President Thomas A. Walker Jr. “It is better to establish a strategy now that will ensure as safe an environment as possible for our students and employees than to scramble in the days just before classes start.”

