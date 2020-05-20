Wayne County Board of Education to hold special called meeting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Board of Education will hold a Special Called Meeting on Friday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m. in the Boardroom of the WCPS Central Services on Royall Avenue.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, and to consider and/or take any necessary action regarding the following agenda items:

2020 WCPS Graduation Plan

As a reminder, the following meeting Board of Education meeting guidelines are in effect

Because of the current federal and state emergencies resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are urged to take advantage of live-streaming options and to not physically attend the Board meetings.

All public Board of Education monthly and special called meetings will be streamed live via Facebook Live on the district’s Facebook page: @WayneCountyPS, and on Channel 18 on Spectrum Cable.

During the Board of Education meetings, the Boardroom will be closed to the public: A special room will be set up with television monitors for any members of the public who come to the WCPS Administrative Offices to watch a meeting. Social distancing consistent with CDC guidelines will be practiced.



