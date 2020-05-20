Wayne County Board of Education to hold special called meeting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Board of Education will hold a Special Called Meeting on Friday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m. in the Boardroom of the WCPS Central Services on Royall Avenue.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, and to consider and/or take any necessary action regarding the following agenda items:
- 2020 WCPS Graduation Plan
As a reminder, the following meeting Board of Education meeting guidelines are in effect
- Because of the current federal and state emergencies resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are urged to take advantage of live-streaming options and to not physically attend the Board meetings.
- All public Board of Education monthly and special called meetings will be streamed live via Facebook Live on the district’s Facebook page: @WayneCountyPS, and on Channel 18 on Spectrum Cable.
- During the Board of Education meetings, the Boardroom will be closed to the public:
- A special room will be set up with television monitors for any members of the public who come to the WCPS Administrative Offices to watch a meeting.
- Social distancing consistent with CDC guidelines will be practiced.
Once posted, the agenda can be viewed here.