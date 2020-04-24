Wayne County confirms 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department has received notification of two additional COVID-19 related deaths that occurred Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

One individual was in their late 70s with underlying health conditions and was housed at Neuse Correctional Institute.

The second individual was from a congregate living facility and was in their early 70s with underlying health conditions.

The Wayne County Health Department is tracking 607 positive COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 465 of the positive cases are offenders inside Neuse Correctional Institute.