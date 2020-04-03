Wayne County confirms 3 additional COVID-19 cases at long-term care facility

WAYNE COUNTY, (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department received notice on Friday of three additional cases of COVID-19 from a long-term care facility in Mount Olive.

These additional cases include one resident and two employees who remain in isolation.

One resident from this facility tested positive last week and remains hospitalized.

The current total number of confirmed cases in Wayne County is 11.

The Wayne County Health Department has been working with the facility to conduct contact tracing and the facility has implemented restrictions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19.

The Wayne County Health Department has setup a COVID-19 website for information here.