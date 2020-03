JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police Department wants to remind all to be aware of scammers that could try to take advantage of you.

“Today we received a report of a victim of identity theft who received a phone call advising them that personal information was needed to implement their Government Stimulus Package. The scammer attempted to obtain their legal name, date of birth and social security number said” said Corporal Jason Lagana, a JPD Detective specializing in fraud cases.