GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department received notice Monday of a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Wayne County.

The individual tested positive and has been quarantined since Wednesday, March 18.

Per CDC guidelines, the individual will remain quarantined until they have received two negative tests more than 24 hours apart.

The Wayne County Health Department has set up a COVID-19 website for information.