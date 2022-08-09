MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena.

Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun on himself.

Community members like Kevin Roberts, lined the streets to say their final goodbyes to Fishman. He was just 38 years old and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Sheriff Larry Pierce with Sgt. Matthew Fishman, right (Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

“It was sad, it was disheartening and it affects a lot of people. not just his family but friends and relatives and family members of other people too,” said Roberts.

Roberts said he was impressed by the number of people who came out to show their support for a fallen officer. That’s why he believes times like this show that the community needs to unite to support first responders and police officers.

“The support for law enforcement as well as fire departments, ambulance services is greatly needed by businesses and individuals as well. So we need to support them all we can,” ssaid Roberts.