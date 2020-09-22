Wayne County Health Department announces free COVID-19 testing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Wednesday, September 23 the Wayne County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing at their office at 301 N Herman St. in Goldsboro every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m, weather permitting.

Pre-registration is recommended to ensure an appointment time but is not required. Individuals may call the Health Department at (919) 731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to pre-register.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk-up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted.

Any resident experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, close contacts of known positive cases, or anyone from a high-risk population should be tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV