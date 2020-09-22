Wayne County Health Department announces free COVID-19 testing

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Wednesday, September 23 the Wayne County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing at their office at 301 N Herman St. in Goldsboro every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m, weather permitting.

Pre-registration is recommended to ensure an appointment time but is not required. Individuals may call the Health Department at (919) 731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to pre-register.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk-up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted.

Any resident experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, close contacts of known positive cases, or anyone from a high-risk population should be tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual.