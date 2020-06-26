Breaking News
Wayne County Health Department announces free COVID-19 testing

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing in Goldsboro on June 30 and July 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Testing will be offered at the GWTA Transit Center at 103 N Carolina St. in Goldsboro.

This is the first location for community testing offered by the Health Department, and more testing sites across the county will be announced at a later date.

Community testing is being funded by CARES Act dollars the County has received to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testing is open to everyone, but pre-registration is recommended to ensure an appointment time.

Individuals may call the Health Department at (919) 731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26, and Monday, June 29 to pre-register.

After an appointment is made, simply come to the testing site and follow the signage on site.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk-up visitors or visitors who did not pre-register will also be accepted.

Bilingual staff will be on-site to assist anyone who needs a translator.

Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual.

