Wayne County Health Department IDs staff COVID-19 cluster

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department reported a COVID-19 cluster to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services involving positive COVID-19 staff members at the Health Department.

All employees who have tested positive are quarantined at home per CDC guidance.

All staff and visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the Health Department.

None of the individuals who have tested positive were involved with the free COVID-19 testing site at the Health Department.

Free COVID-19 testing will still be taking place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 North Herman Street in Goldsboro.