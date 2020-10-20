Wayne County Health Department IDs staff COVID-19 cluster

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department reported a COVID-19 cluster to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services involving positive COVID-19 staff members at the Health Department.

All employees who have tested positive are quarantined at home per CDC guidance.

All staff and visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the Health Department.

None of the individuals who have tested positive were involved with the free COVID-19 testing site at the Health Department.

Free COVID-19 testing will still be taking place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 North Herman Street in Goldsboro.

