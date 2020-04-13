Wayne County Health Department monitoring increased COVID-19 cases

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department is currently monitoring increased cases of COVID-19 at facilities in the county.

Currently, Wayne County has a total of 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials are tracking 13 positive cases at a nursing home in Mount Olive, as well as two residential care facilities in Goldsboro, one with three cases and the other with two cases.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has identified 21 positive cases at the Neuse Correctional Institute.

All positive cases are isolated and being treated.

Health department staff continue working closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.