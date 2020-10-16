Wayne County Health Department resumes free COVID-19 testing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department will resume offering free COVID-19 testing at their office at 301 North Herman Street in Goldsboro.
Testing days have changed, and will now be every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m, weather permitting.
Pre-registration is recommended to ensure an appointment time, but is not required.
Individuals may call the Health Department at 919-731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to pre-register.
Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk-up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted.
Any resident experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, close contacts of known positive cases, or anyone from a high-risk population (https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing) should be tested for COVID-19.
Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual.