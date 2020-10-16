Wayne County Health Department resumes free COVID-19 testing

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department will resume offering free COVID-19 testing at their office at 301 North Herman Street in Goldsboro.

Testing days have changed, and will now be every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m, weather permitting.

Pre-registration is recommended to ensure an appointment time, but is not required.

Individuals may call the Health Department at 919-731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to pre-register.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk-up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted.

Any resident experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, close contacts of known positive cases, or anyone from a high-risk population (https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing) should be tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual.