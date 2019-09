GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Wayne County Health Department will host its 21st annual Kids Fest next Saturday at a mall in Goldsboro.

The 2019 Kids Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Berkeley Mall, located at 625 North Berkeley Blvd.



The free, public event will feature games, entertainment, and educational information for kids.