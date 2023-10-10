RALEIGH, N.C. – Donald Alley of Goldsboro tried his luck on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Alley bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Mar Mac Express Mart on U.S. 117 South in Dudley. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Alley arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers an estimated $1.72 billion jackpot, or $756.6 million in cash. The jackpot represents the second largest in U.S. history.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.