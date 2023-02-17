RALEIGH, N.C. – Kerry Williams of Eureka tried his luck on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $144,910 jackpot.

Williams bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Thursday night at Moe’s Food Mart on N.C. 222 East in Fremont. He arrived Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $103,249.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Williams made his purchase, it had just reached $724,550. Because he bought a $2 ticket, he won 20 percent of the jackpot.

On Friday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot was $478,000 and growing. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County received state grants totaling $24 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.